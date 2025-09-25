Former Indian cricket team Dodda Ganesh was left fuming over Sanju Samson getting demoted to No. 8 in the batting order during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Shivam Dube came out to bat at No. 3 with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma coming to bat after him. However, the team management decided to send Axar Patel to bat ahead of Samson during the final overs of India's innings. Samson did not get the chance to bat at all due to the shuffle. Ganesh took to social media to express his displeasure and called it "simply unacceptable". “Sanju Samson at no 8 defies any cricketing logic. It's simply unacceptable,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sanju Samson at no 8 defies any cricketing logic. It's simply unacceptable #AsiaCup — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) September 24, 2025

Coming to the match, Abhishek Sharma's breezy fifty was complemented well by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as India outclassed Bangladesh by 41 runs.

Chasing a par target of 169 that India set, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

Sri Lanka, who lost both their Super 4s matches, are now out of the race to the final and Thursday's match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be a virtual knockout contest for a place for the summit clash on Sunday.

Kuldeep (3/18), Axar Patel (1/37) and Varun Chakaravathy (2/29) did the bulk of damage for India with the ball.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan (69, 51 balls) was the top-scorer.

"We didn't get to bat first in this tournament, I think we batted first against Oman but we wanted to bat first in the Super Fours and see how it goes. Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm spinner and a leg spinner, I think Dube was perfect for that occasion in that 7-15 overs range. But it didn't work, that's how things go. If the outfield would have been really fast, it would have been 180-185 but with the bowling lineup we have, if we bowl 12-14 good overs, we will win on most occasions," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

