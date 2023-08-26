The Asia Cup 2023 is just round the corner and even after the 17-member squad was officially announced, questions remain over who will bat at No. 4 for the Indian cricket team. From Suryakumar Yadav to KL Rahul to Shreyas Iyer, a number of names have been suggested by both fans and experts in the recent past. However, some believe that it can be Virat Kohli who will change his batting position in order to provide solidity to the middle order. Former South Africa star AB De Villiers was in favour of such a move and in a recent interaction, he said that Kohli at No. 4 can be 'perfect' for Team India.

"I would be a big supporter of that. I feel Virat is the perfect No. 4, can keep the innings together and play any kind of role in the middle order. I don't know whether he would like to do that role. But at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something and play a role, you got to put your hand up and go for it," De Villiers said on the '360 Show' on YouTube.

The Asia Cup will begin on August 30 as Pakistan take on Nepal. While speaking about the various contenders to the title, De Villiers had two clear favourites but he added that there are sides capable of pulling off a major upset in the competition.

"Pakistan and India are the favorites to win the Asia Cup. However, Sri Lanka have the ability to upset the bigger teams," he concluded.