After India's opener against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 was abandoned due to persistent rain in the second half of the match, a similar threat looms large on the Nepal clash too. Dark clouds are hovering over the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, another stop-start game could be on the cards as India take on Nepal on Monday. But, what happens in the case of a complete washout due to rain? Who will progress to the Super 4 in such a scenario?

For an ODI match to determine a result, a minimum 20-over-per-side contest has to be implemented. In the India vs Pakistan match, Rohit Sharma's men played 48.5 overs but Pakistan's batters didn't get to face a single ball. Hence, the match was abandoned, with both teams sharing a point each.

If a similar situation unfolds in the India vs Nepal clash, the two teams will share points again. Such a case would take India's points tally to 2 points while Nepal would sit on 1. Hence, India will join Group A leaders Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Nepal Need To Beat India To Go Through

For Nepal to go through to the next round, beating India is crucial. Hence, Nepal fans would be hoping for a rain-free evening in Kandy.

Advertisement

"Every generation (of Nepal Cricket) had a dream that one day they will play with big nations...Today their dream is coming true," the coach of the Nepal cricket team had told ANI on the eve of the match.

"We have played the League 2 matches and Asia Cup qualifiers matches. We have won them. We will back our strengths against India," he added.

Though getting a result in their favour might be difficult for Nepal, the fact that their players will contest against icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami, would give them plenty of exposure for the future.