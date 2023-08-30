Legendary Indian cricket team opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that although there is a lot of buzz surrounding India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, it will be unwise to not consider Sri Lanka in the conversation. The tournament will start on August 30 as Pakistan take on Nepal but all eyes are on the match on September 2 with India and Pakistan coming face to face. In a recent interaction, Gavaskar reminded that Sri Lanka have won the tournament and they should be a part of the conversation as well.

"In the Asia Cup, we are talking about India-Pakistan rivalry... But don't forget Sri Lanka are also there, and they have been winning the Asia Cup. The rivalry between these three countries is always something special,” Gavaskar said on the sidelines of an event according to Hindustan Times.

Gavaskar also did not pick any Asia Cup favourites and said that he would be focusing on India's performance.

“I am only interested about India, I am not bothered about the others making it to the semifinals,” he said.

With the ICC World Cup 2023 taking place later in the year, a lot of conversations have taken place around possible workload management for the top players. Gavaskar believes that it is something that the team management should take care of in order to keep the cricketers free of any injury.

“Every individual knows and understands his body the best. The physiotherapist also know. Players know where they have a niggle and where their body is failing. It is necessary to rest that player because if you do not rest him for three-four days at that point in time, then that injury may aggravate,” he said.