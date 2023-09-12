The Indian cricket team truly clicked as a unit, hammering Pakistan by 228 runs in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Despite the match being pushed into the reserve day, the Indian team didn't lose focus. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored a hundred each while Kuldeep Yadav bagged a 5-wicket-haul in the match to rattle the entire Pakistan team. After the match, the Indian players enjoyed their time in a swimming pool.

In a video that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared on social media, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and others could be seen chilling in the swimming pool of their hotel.

Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja even displayed their dancing skills in the pool. Here's the video:

A memorable victory followed by a much-deserved recovery session ahead of today's Super 4s encounter



A memorable victory followed by a much-deserved recovery session ahead of today's Super 4s encounter

Here's a quick round-up of #TeamIndia's remarkable win over Pakistan in Colombo #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK

It was a performance from the Indian team that would be remembered for ages. The top 4 batters in the team got 50+ scores while the bowling unit also ensured that Pakistan only reached 128 runs while chasing a target of 257.

After the game, India skipper Rohit was full of praise for the entire team but reserved special words for Rahul, Rohit and Kuldeep.

"Fantastic performance, right from yesterday. When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust with the rain, the two experienced (Kohli an Rahul) guys we knew they'd take time to get their eye in and then we can get going.

When asked about Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit said: "Looked good, he swung it both ways and he's worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27, for him to miss games isn't ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about."

"Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL. Virat's innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, to get back from injury and then to know 5 minutes before the toss he's playing, to play that way shows the mindset of the player," he concluded.