Virat Kohli is one of the most talked about cricketers in the world. His exceptional talent and consistent performance have earned him a huge fan following across the globe. Amid the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Kohli received a handmade portrait of himself from a fan in Colombo. The star batter thanked the young girl for the gesture. He also clicked pictures with the fan, while holding the portrait in his hands. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli Recieved A Hand Made Portrait Of Himself From A Fangirl At The Team Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.#ViratKohli #AsiaCup2023 @imVkohli @TajSamudra pic.twitter.com/oAwJPoJ1oN — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) September 13, 2023

The star batter is in ominous touch in the Asia Cup. He scored his 47th ODI century in a Super 4 clash against Pakistan earlier this week.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan as India won the match by 228 runs. However, he was dismissed for cheap against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Kohli said that his 47th ODI hundred is a classic example of playing second fiddle.

Kohli's lightning-quick running between the wickets was mainly down to this exemplary fitness but he called those singles and doubles "easy runs" after racking up an unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls.

It was a typical Kohli hundred in which he accumulated the runs via 38 singles and 15 twos before changing gears towards the end of the innings.

"I always prepared my game in a way I can help the team. Today was a classic example of you don't get off to a good start... KL started better, I was trying to bring him on strike and playing second fiddle," said Kohli when asked about his innings.

"And yes, then after that I stepped up where I could. I take a lot of pride in fitness. Pushing for doubles are easy runs, compared to a big shot. It has paid off before, hope to continue in the same way," he added.

Kohli will now be seen in action on Friday as India take on Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match.

India will also play the final on Sunday.