Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli showed off his football skills ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan. The India cricketers practiced hard before the game and in a video going viral on social media, Kohli can seen playing with the football and attempting shots. Kohli did not perform well in the group stage match against Pakistan as he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi and on Sunday, fans will be looking at him to play a big innings against the traditional rivals. Earlier, a video showed Kohli playing with a puppy after it earned the ground during India's practice session.

In a sweet gesture ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan on Sunday, a local Sri Lankan cricketer on Saturday gifted India's batting talisman Virat Kohli a silver bat "engraved with every century that he has scored".

India will play their first Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Chandramohan Krishanth, a Lankan net bowler helping the Indians gear up for Sunday's blockbuster clash, expressed his delight after meeting the former India captain, saying that he first met the "Chasemaster" in 2017.

\He said being a die-hard fan of Kohli, he customized a special bat for the former India captain, which has all his 76 international centuries engraved on it.

"I am a big fan of Virat Kohli. The last time I met him was in 2017 during net practice. This is my small gift to him. This bat contains every century that he has scored to date. It took me three months to carve this bat," Krishanth told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)