Just over two weeks later, Indian cricket team will take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023 clash in Sri Lanka. The two teams don't play bilateral contests against one another. So, the multi-team events are the only times that cricket fans get to witness this hallowed contest. This time, the Asia Cup might see three India-Pakistan clashes, with the first one being on September 2, provided both teams enter the final. Then, the teams will also clash in the World Cup 2023 On October 14. Former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is a veteran of many India-Pakistan clashes.

He has performed well in matches against Pakistan. In a video posted by Star Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kohli can be seen talking on where exactly the match is different.



"I wouldn't run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games. It's what created on the outside that you can't really ignore. As a player when you step on to the field it's any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That's for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it's usual business," Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

While the cricketing world has been waiting for the match, former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that the quality of the rivalry has deteriorated in the recent past. In a recent interaction, Ganguly said that India have won most of the recent meetings between the two traditional rivals and although the hype is still intact, the lack of quality has severely dented the competition.

"There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai," Ganguly told Star Sports.