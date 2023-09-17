Team India face a stern test as they take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday in Colombo. After a disappointing defeat to Bangladesh on Friday, Rohit Sharma and his team will welcome back big names for the summit clash, including star batter Virat Kohli, who was rested alongside four others for the dead-rubber. Kohli has been in stunning form in the Asia Cup, smashing an unbeaten 122 against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage. Ahead of the final, Kohli was mobbed by fans, despite the presence of security personnel. The video is now viral.

A full-fledged match is expected as there is no sign of rainfall in Colombo at the moment. The sky was bright and clear early this morning.

The Asia Cup 2023 was highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling in Sri Lanka which curtailed a few games of the tournament.

The match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 was called off and moved for a reserve day after rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs.

However, the next day, India continued their batting from where they left and, won the match by 228 runs win at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on reserve day.

The final of the ongoing Asia Cup between the hosts Sri Lanka and India promises a thrill-a-minute ride, with both teams recording impressive wins on the road to the final.

While the Lankans will go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)