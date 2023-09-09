Virat Kohli is definitely one of the greatest batters in world cricket. He has already stepped down as India captain but he continues to be a part of the team. Having a player like Virat Kohli in the squad can make any team look strong and force the opponents to take a back seat. Such is Virat Kohli's supremacy that even during his lean patch, the opponents never take him lightly. Praises are nothing new for Virat Kohli, who currently sits at the second spot in the list of international hundreds, but a recent one from a Hollywood star is special.

The most recent praise for Kohli has come from Hollywood star Jack Black. He said that the right-handed batter is his "favourite cricket player of all time". Black even went on to compare Virat Kohli with legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan.

"I have to say though that Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player of all time. Of all the cricket players, he is definitely the most expressive and the most passionate. He is like the Michael Jordan of cricket," said Black in a video that is going viral on social media.

" Virat Kohli is my Favourite Cricketer He's Michael Jordan of Cricket"

- Jack Black ( Hollywood Actor)

Virat Kohli is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. He scored only four runs in the side's campaign opener which was against Pakistan at the continental event.

The Indian team has started to prepare for its second match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in the Super Four stage which will be played on Sunday in Colombo.

India had an intense practice session ahead of their clash with arch-rival Pakistan on Thursday. However, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma took rest from the optional practice session.

KL Rahul who had missed the first India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 after he picked up a niggle, joined the nets. He practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side. He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his comeback match.

Shubman Gill also faced a few balls in the nets with right-armers. He was mainly focusing on playing swing balls.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid who earlier expressed the need for India to bat a little deeper, threw balls at Shardul Thakur to prepare him to bat in the end overs to bring depth to the batting order. Dravid was also seen having a chit-chat with Shardul Thakur about his batting during the nets session.

(With ANI inputs)