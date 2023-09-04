The Asia Cup 2023 has been severely affected by rain in Sri Lanka. The tournament is being played in a hybrid model, with most of the matches played in the island nation while four games being played in Pakistan. However, India's match against Pakistan on Saturday had to be abandoned due to rain. Not a single ball could be bowled in the second innings. Then, on Monday, there was rain after India captain Rohit Sharma and chose to bowl against Nepal.

On Monday, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reached Lahore for a two-day visit. On the same day, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf was asked about his talks with BCCI secretary Jay Shah regarding the shifting of matches due to rain. He just replied: "Thinking about it."

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup in the wake of the heavy rains that have been lashing in Colombo. Five Super Four matches and the final have been scheduled in Colombo from September 9 onwards, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting. In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue.

The PTI has been informed that three venues are under consideration – Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota.

The six participating teams have also been intimated about the possible change in venue.

Pallekele is currently hosting the Asia Cup league matches, but the possibility of rain in this hill town is also on the higher side.

Dambulla is about 70 kilometers from Pallekele, and the chances of rain are much less in the former city.

With PTI inputs