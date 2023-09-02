The India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2023 stood witness to a spectacular batting collapse for the Rohit Sharma-led team. The famed top-order of Team India could not fire at all. Rohit Sharma fell for 11 in the fifth over while Virat Kohli (4) in the seventh over. By 14.1 overs, India were 66/4. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fell victim to Shaheen Afridi's terrific pace bowling. The left-arm pacer also took the wickets of India's top-scorer Hardik Pandya (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (14).

Had it not been for Pandya and Ishan Kishan (82), India would have struggled to cross the 250-run mark. Ultimately, they set a 267-run target for Pakistan.

Afridi's bowling elated those supporting the Pakistan cricket team. Among them were former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At the start of India's innings, he posted one word on X: "SHAHEEN". At the end of India's innings, he added: "THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM".

Afridi took four wickets and gave away only 35 runs in his quota of 10 overs. In 120 international appearances, he has taken 251 wickets at an average of 23.81. He has taken six five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in international cricket.

In 27 Tests, he has taken 105 wickets at an average of 25.58, with the best bowling figures of 6/51. He has four five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in Tests.

Shaheen has played 41 ODIs in which he has taken 82 wickets at an average of 25.0, with the best bowling figures of 6/35. He has two five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

In 52 T20Is, Shaheen has taken 64 wickets at an average of 22.73, with the best bowling figures of 4/22.

With ANI inputs