The Sunny Deol-starrer movie 'Gadar 2' has been raking in big money since it's release last week. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on Friday. Directed by Anil Sharma,Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The movie is based in India and Pakistan. So it was no surprise that the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is being promoted by Sunny Deol for official broadcasters Star Sports.

In a post by Star Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunny Deol can be seen donning the 'Gadar 2' avatar. He says he transforms from Sunny Deol to Tara Singh, the main character of the movie.

"Asia Cup mein India vs Pakistan ka match shuru hone se pehle toh main Sunny Deol hi hota hun. Par ye jabarjast mukabala shuru hote hi, main Tara Singh ban jana hai. Agar 'gadar' machana hai iss game mein toh aao team India ke liye haath uthao. Men in Blue ka josh badhao. (Before the start of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup, I am Sunny Deol only, but as the game begins, I will become Tara Singh. If you want to revolt in this game then come and raise your hands for Team India. Increase the zeal of Men in Blue)," Deol says in the ad.

A clash of the class. A match of the unmatched!

The #GreatestRivalry brings out the fanatic in everyone! @iamsunnydeol aka Tara Singh agrees #INDvPAK on #AsiaCupOnStar

Sep 2, Saturday | 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/st4OREphFQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2023

The tournament will begin with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan, on August 30. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group stage match on September 4 at the same venue.

Pakistan will host three group stage matches and one Super Four stage match. The rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka. The final will take place in Colombo on September 17.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. In the Super Four stage, all teams will play each other once. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

There is a chance that India will face Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup, considering results go that way. For that to happen, India and Pakistan will first have to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Then if they finish on top of that stage, they will again face each other in the final.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the continental event.