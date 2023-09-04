Many cricket fans around the world were left disappointed after the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan got abandoned due to rain on Sunday. Opting to bat first, Team India posted a total of 266 before rain played a spoilsport in Kandy and both the teams had to share points. However, it was a great outing with the ball for Pakistan's pace attack as they utterly troubled India's batting unit. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi was the most impressive one as he registered a four-wicket haul.

Shaheen provided Pakistan with the early breakthroughs as he dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with just 27 runs on the board. Later, he went on to scalp the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as well.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Shaheen and called the young pacer his "Player of the Match". Chopra went on to laud Shaheen for his brilliant technique to swing the ball.

"We need to first talk about the Player of the Match even if it did not end up as a proper game. There are a lot of contenders. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played 80-odd run knocks, which took India to a position from where they could have fought. But my Player of the Match is Shaheen Shah Afridi," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He opens you up at the start. The guy has class and swings the ball at a good pace. At the moment, it seems like he is staying rent-free in our minds because when he starts his run-up, I don't know what the batters think, but we feel that he will hit the pads or dismiss the batter," he added.

Pakistan came to this clash after thrashing Nepal by 238 runs in their opening match on Wednesday. Team India will now face Nepal in their next clash on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.