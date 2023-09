Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant 93 before Sri Lanka bowlers rallied to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs. Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs. Earlier, Samarawickrama hit eight fours and two sixes in his 72-ball knock.

For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.

