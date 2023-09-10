India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in a Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. On the eve of the clash, India opener Shubman Gill said that Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is a "world-class player" and that the Indian team also admires him. The ongoing continental event has been a good one for the Pakistan skipper so far. In two innings across three matches, Babar has scored 168 runs at an average of 84.

When questioned by a journalist if the Indian players also follow the game of Pakistan batters like Babar, Gill said: "Yes, definitely we follow him. When a player is doing well. Everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so good, what their specialty is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all do admire him."

India and Pakistan have already faced each other in the tournament previously. The match took place in Pallekele on September 2. However, it was eventually called off due to rain.

India were bowled out for 266 runs as Shaheen Afridi picked a four-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer kept the Indian team at bay despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82).

Pakistan could not start their chase as rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned.

While talking about India's strategy for the upcoming match against the arch-rivals, Gill said: "Our plans will be the same, to give a solid foundation and then dominate. In that last game against Pakistan, our top order did not do well. But still, we made around 260 and looked set to make 310-320 runs at some point at such a wicket. These are good signs."

The Indian team management's predicament to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match.

Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible XI in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event.

But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle, and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)