Team India gave one of their best performances and defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday in Colombo. Due to heavy rain, the match was shifted to the reserve day on Monday. Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) stitched a massive 233-run partnership and guided Team India to 356/2 in 50 overs. Later, Kuldeep Yadav's fiery spell helped India to bundle out Pakistan for just 128. Apart from them, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also smashed 56 and 58 runs respectively.

Other than registering such a magnificent victory, skipper Rohit Sharma won many hearts with his heartwarming gesture to a fan. After the match, Rohit was seen prompting a fan in the stands to wave the Indian flag higher.

Rohit Sharma telling fans to keep waving the Indian flag

What a man#INDvPAK

The video soon went viral on social media as the fans were left utterly impressed by the gesture of the right-handed batter.

After the match, Rohit said, "We just wanted to get out on the park, to get some game time. Lot of guys haven't had that. That could only happen thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen. I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them. (On batting) Fantastic performance, right from yesterday."

"When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust with the rain, the two experienced (Kohli an Rahul) guys we knew they'd take time to get their eye in and then we can get going. (On Bumrah) Looked good, he swung it both ways and he's worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27, for him to miss games isn't ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about.," he added.

Talking about the match, India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), which was his sixth ODI hundred, pummeled a hapless Pakistan, whose chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

Once India restarted the day from 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs, they needed Kohli and Rahul, the two overnight batters, to go big, and they did that in some style.

(With PTI Inputs)