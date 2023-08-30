The Asia Cup returns to Pakistan after a gap of 15 long years as the hosts take on Nepal in the opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan head into the tournament after a 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which is also set to host the Asia Cup matches due to India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan. The hosts have named a strong XI for the game against Pakistan, featuring the likes of captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, among others.

When will the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)