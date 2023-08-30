PAK vs NEP Live: Musical opening ceremony!

It has been reported that Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung, among a few others will be performing at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony.





Aima, 28, has over 6 million followers on Instagram and is a famous singer in Pakistan. As for Tishala, the 28-year-old has also delivered some hit numbers in Nepal, and has a fan following of over 239,000 on Instagram.