Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Opening Ceremony In Focus; Pakistan Opt To Bat vs Nepal
PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Multan.
PAK vs NEP Live Score Updates: Pakistan head into the tournament after a 3-0 series sweep.© AFP
PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Multan. Pakistan head into the tournament after a 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which is also set to host the Asia Cup matches due to India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan. The hosts have named a strong XI for the game against Nepal, featuring the likes of captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, among others. Nepal, on the other hand, will hope for a magical performance from their star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. (Live Scorecard)
- 14:33 (IST)PAK vs NEP Live: Pak Win Toss!Pakistan win toss and opt to bat. Babar Azam says the wicket looks for batting, and his counterpart, Rohit, said that it's a delight for the batters.
- 14:09 (IST)PAK vs NEP Live: Pakistan's strong XI!Pakistan XI: Fakahar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
- 13:43 (IST)PAK vs NEP Live: Musical opening ceremony!It has been reported that Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung, among a few others will be performing at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony.Aima, 28, has over 6 million followers on Instagram and is a famous singer in Pakistan. As for Tishala, the 28-year-old has also delivered some hit numbers in Nepal, and has a fan following of over 239,000 on Instagram.
- 13:38 (IST)PAK vs NEP Live: Toss awaits!We are less than 60 minutes away from the toss in Multan, which will be followed by a grand opening ceremony.
- 13:28 (IST)PAK vs NEP Live: HOLA!Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal from Multan. Pakistan have already named their playing XI.
