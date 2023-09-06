PAK Vs BAN Asia Live Cricket Score: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage gets underway as hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Pakistan have a pace attack that can trouble any batting line-up in the world. With home advantage on their side, the Babar Azam-led side would hope to get a win in the bag before taking on India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to draw inspiration from their win over Afghanistan at the same venue last week. (Live Scorecard)

