Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan Eye Winning Start, Take On Bangladesh
PAK Vs BAN Asia Live Cricket Score: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage gets underway as hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Scorecard© AFP
PAK Vs BAN Asia Live Cricket Score: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage gets underway as hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Pakistan have a pace attack that can trouble any batting line-up in the world. With home advantage on their side, the Babar Azam-led side would hope to get a win in the bag before taking on India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to draw inspiration from their win over Afghanistan at the same venue last week. (Live Scorecard)
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live | PAK Vs BAN Live Score | Straight from Lahore
- 13:49 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live: Litton Das returns!Litton Das is back for the Pakistan game! He is likely to replace the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto in the XI, who is out of the tournament.Bangladesh XI (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
- 13:47 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live: Here is the Pakistan XI!Pakistan have left out Mohammad Nawaz for the Bangladesh game, and in comes Faheem Ashraf, the medium-pacer.Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
- 13:15 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangaldesh. Babaz Azam and his boys are in Lahore for the final game of the Pakistan leg. They would aim for home advantage to count!
