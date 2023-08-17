The cricket rivalry between Indian cricket team and Pakistan is always in focus. Fans often go overboard considering the history of the two countries. Just over two weeks later, Indian cricket team will take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023 clash in Sri Lanka. The two teams don't play bilateral contests against one another. So, the multi-team events are the only times that cricket fans get to witness this hallowed contest. This time, the Asia Cup might see three India-Pakistan clashes, with the first one being on September 2, provided both teams enter the final. Then, the teams will also clash in the World Cup 2023 On October 14.

Ahead of the clash, Pakistan cricket team batter Iftikhar Ahmed, who has so far played four Tests, 12 ODIs and 49 T20Is, has been the victim of a fake post. "Whenever we have played against India it feels like we are playing against street children" this quote was falsely attributed to him.

"I've been made aware of this statement which I've never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate. @X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick," the 32-year-old posted on X.

I've been made aware of this statement which I've never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate.@X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick. https://t.co/dmgDEfM9jp pic.twitter.com/fExqNRa9Zk — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile in a a video posted by Star Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli can be seen talking on where exactly the India-Pakistan match is different.

Advertisement

"I wouldn't run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games. It's what created on the outside that you can't really ignore. As a player when you step on to the field it's any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That's for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it's usual business," Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.