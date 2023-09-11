Acknowledging what was an excellent display of sportsman's spirit, Jasprit Bumrah truly thanked Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for his gesture after the rain-marred India vs Pakistan Super 4 contest in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. Bumrah admitted that he was overwhelmed when Shaheen gave him a special gift to congratulate him for becoming the father of a boy. The Pakistan bowler presented a gift box to Bumrah after the match between the two teams halted due to rain and shifted to reserve day on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took their X (formerly Twitter) handle to post his beautiful video.

"Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans," Shaheen tweeted as he shared the video of him giving a gift to Bumrah.

In response, Bumrah wrote: "Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always."

Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always. @iShaheenAfridi — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 11, 2023

India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 have been called off and moved for a reserve day as rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs on Sunday.

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby on September 4. He had left for Mumbai on September 3 amid the ongoing Asia Cup to welcome his child.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.

Rain would have spoiled the mood of cricket fans as they were devoid of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan but they witnessed the friendship and brotherhood between the two players when Shaheen gifted Bumrah a gift to congratulate him for becoming a father.

In the match, India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With ANI inputs