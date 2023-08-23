Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian cricket team pacer, triggered a strom a few months ago when he criticised KL Rahul for his poor form. After Rahul had a torrid form going earlier this year, Prasad took to social media to blast the batter. After a poor series of performances in a Test series against Australia at home Prasad was severely critical of Rahul. "And the torrid run continues. More to do with the rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn't looked the part. No top-order batsman in at least last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11," Prasad tweeted.

"Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait.. Many domestic performances constantly ignored.

"His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential, so did S Ramesh, both avgd 38+ but did not get beyond 23 Test matches. Rahul's consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn't true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 inn," he went on to say in a series of tweets.

"As per me, he is currently not amongst the current 10 best opener's in India but is being given endless chances. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course, KL is not a horse. Sad"

Rahul was picked for the Asia Cup 2023 squad on Monday and a day later, Pradad posted an interesting update. Prasad visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey, US with Rahul's father-in-las Suniel Shetty and "secretly prayed" for the cricketer, who is making a comeback from injury.

"Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey with Anna. Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretly prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me. Sab khush rahein," Prasad wrote in his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

KL Rahul has featured in 54 ODIs for India and has scored 1986 runs at an average of 45.13 and a strike rate of 86.57.