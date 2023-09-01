Star India batter Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Budding cricketers, not just in India, have looked up to Kohli for his work ethic and fitness. Ahead of Team India's departure to Sri Lanka, the Indian players took Yo-Yo Tests, including Kohli, who managed a score of 17.2. However, reports have suggested that Shubman Gill was the fittest Indian player, achieving a score of 18.7 on the yo-yo test. Notably, the required threshold for Yo-Yo Test is 16.5, which was comfortably exceeded by all the Indian players who took part in the test.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, however, explained the reason behind Kohli's latest Yo-Yo Test score.

Butt labelled Kohli as one of the fittest cricketers, adding that the 34-year-old wanted to preserve his energy for the rest of the camp, and decided not to push himself further.

"I'll tell you one thing. When a player reaches a certain age and he knows what the required limit is, he would simply cross it and be done with it. In the Pakistan team, we were also taking part in these fitness tests. The youngsters had this craze of pushing the limits. The seniors, no matter how fit they are, just try to cross the benchmark and let it be. They don't try to push further because it also creates unnecessary expectations," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India and Pakistan will clash on Saturday, September 2 in Kandy in a Group A match of Asia Cup 2023.

On Wednesday, Pakistan got their Asia Cup campaign underway with a big win over Nepal.