It was a special performance from Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively by 10 wickets to clinch the Asia Cup 2023 title. Siraj was the top performer as he produced a devastating spell of fast bowling to claim six wickets while he was supported brilliantly by Pandya and Bumrah who took three and one wicket respectively. Sri Lanka were all out for just 50 thanks to this sensational performance and legendary Indian cricket team opener Sunil Gavaskar used a comparison with Pakistan to point out the brilliance of the current Indian fast bowling attack.

"Honestly, I can't recall when we had something like that. But it just tells you the quality of the new ball attack, that India have. A lot of times, people talk about Pakistan's new ball attack. But I think this Indian new ball attack, with Bumrah coming back. Bumrah might not have got the wickets, but he kept the pressure on. Don't forget, we have someone like Mohammed Shami, who is not playing in the XI. So it just tells you that the reserve India has, as far as pace bowling is concerned", he said.

Gavaskar had some special praise reserved for Siraj who looked virtually unplayable and the legend also pointed out the positive attitude that the team had in the one-sided summit clash.

"Mohammed Siraj deserves all the praise. I also love the way everybody in the Indian team was laughing when he having taken those wickets, he chased the ball to the boundary. Just shows the energy of the man, the enthusiasm of the man to be totally involved. He is one of those cricketers, who gives every ball, everything", the former Indian cricket team skipper added.