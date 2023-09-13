Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that the Indian cricket team has ticked all the boxes after the Rohit Sharma-led side qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final. With two wins in two days, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Butt feels India have made their intentions clear ahead of this year's World Cup. So far, the Indian batters have delivered the goods, while the bowlers have made a strong statement. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul's return to action after injury has been huge positive for Rohit and his men.

Rahul scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan on his return to the side, while Bumrah, despite picking just three wickets, has troubled the opposition batters, especially with the new ball.

Butt feels Bumrah's comeback has been exceptional, and said that the pacer has "looked on a different level". He also praised spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has picked nine wickets in two-matches, including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

"Jasprit Bumrah right now looks on a different level. Siraj has bowl well. Kuldeep is a special bowler. It is not easy check him, whether he'll bowl a googly or his leg-spin. Most batters struggle to pick him up. Sometimes they are late on his bowling, that's why it is not easy to hit him in the gap," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

"So, a lot of positives for India so far in the Asia Cup. Batters have done their job. Injured players are back to full fitness. The top four has scored runs. Pandya has been bowling well, looks fitter. The world has witnessed Bumrah's exceptional comeback. India have ticked all the boxes heading into the Asia Cup final and World Cup," he added.

India will now take on either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.