The Indian team really did Pakistan a favour by defeating Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. A win, which looked possible for a fair amount of time in the match, for the Lankans would've severely dented Pakistan's hopes of reaching the final of the tournament. But now, Babar Azam's men only have to defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match to make it to the title-decider. Ahead of the final, Pakistan great Ramiz Raja has a blunt message for the team, which is to avoid social media and television.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja said that India's win over Sri Lanka have given Pakistan a ray of hope ahead of the must-win clash on Thursday.

"India have given Pakistan a ray of hope with the win over Sri Lanka. Now we've to see if Pakistan can take benefit from that, or whether they will be low on spirits because of the defeat against India. They need some time off the game, they have to be mentally switched off, they got a reserve day. They've got a good two-day rest period where they shouldn't think of cricket or the defeat but get together and talk," said Ramiz in the video.

Lending important advice to Pakistan players, Raja said that the players should go to the swimming pool and chill. He also highlighted the importance of skipper Babar Azam trying to unite his players in trying times.

"If anyone needs special practice, they can take it. Go to pool, relax. Don't touch social media, don't watch television channels. There won't be anything good there because the whole of Pakistan is disappointed. Get united. You point fingers at each other after such defeats, that too against India. That shouldn't happen. I'm sure Babar Azam has united this team really well, and his work is to assure his players and get the team high in spirit ahead of the Sri Lanka clash," Raja said.