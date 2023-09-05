The fit-again KL Rahul is expected to be available for selection as India enter the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. With Rahul expected to play an integral role in the Indian team at the ODI World Cup, it's important for the team management to give him an opportunity to bat. But, which player would he replace in the team? Considering the form Ishan Kishan is in, especially after a stunning knock against Pakistan, it would be unfair for Rahul to replace him in the squad, feels legendary Indian better Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar feels Ishan should continue holding on to his spot in the playing XI. Instead, the team management can replace KL Rahul with Shreyas Iyer.

"I would actually wait and see what Shreyas Iyer does against Nepal as well. And if he doesn't get runs in the game against Nepal, he might not even get an opportunity to bat. He could probably bat, you know, because against Nepal, if India go for 50 overs, the top three batters could possibly bat 40 odd overs. But otherwise I would look at, you know, in case Shreyas Iyer doesn't get runs, then I would look at both Rahul and Kishan batting at four and five. You can't drop is after he got 80. He's got an 80 in trying circumstances.

"I don't think you can drop him. It's not fair to him. And he, like I said, he brings a left-handed dimension to the Indian top order," Gavaskar told India Today.

KL Rahul was ruled out of the Indian team for the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2023. But the veteran wicket-keeper batter has reportedly been declared fit for the remainder of the tournament.