After India clinched their biggest victory over Pakistan in ODIs in a match of the Super Four stage of the Aisa Cup, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla praised Team India and said that the win was "beyond people's imagination". Fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

"Today Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did wonders, 356 runs on 2 wickets... India made a huge score... It was beyond people's imagination, the way they demonstrated," Rajeev Shukla told ANI on Monday.

He also spoke about Virat's achievement of breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar by completing the fastest 13,000 runs in international cricket.

"Virat Kohli also completed his 13,000 runs in international cricket, he broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar, and this is a huge achievement. This is a big victory for us, so many congratulations to the Indian team," Rajeev Shukla added.

While Sachin Tendulkar needed 321 innings to reach the milestone, Kohli did so in 267 innings. The only other three batters to reach the mark, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, and Sanath Jayasuriya, also required more than 300 innings.

In the match, Virat scored a brilliant 122 off 94 while KL Rahul, who was making his comeback after a long break, smashed a dashing 111 off 106.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase. With this mammoth victory, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed 111 of 106 balls.

