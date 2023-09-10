Team India will be squaring off against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match on Sunday in Colombo. In their previous meeting in the group stage on September 2, rain played a spoilsport and both the teams had to share points as the match got abandoned. The Indian team management's predicament to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event.

Here is what we think could be the playing XI of India vs Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma:The India skipper failed to leave a mark in their previous match as he fell prey to Shaheen Afridi's fiery spell. However, he redeemed himself in the next match against Nepal as he scored an unbeaten 74 and guided Team India to a 10-wicket win. Rohit will now aim for a better performance against Pakistan, especially Shaheen.

Shubman Gill:The young opening batter visibly struggled in the first match against Pakistan and was dismissed for 10. Later, he went on to play an unbeaten knock of 67 runs against Nepal. Gill now needs to provide Team India with a good start against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli:The superstar of Indian batting nit is slowly and gradually getting back in his groove. He got dismissed for four by Shaheen Afridi in their previous meeting. He once again needs to show his batting prowess in order to give Team India an upper hand in the game against Pakistan.

Ishan Kishan:The young wicketkeeper-batter turned out to be a star for Team India as he played a crucial knock of 82 against Pakistan. His performance guided India to a good total of 266. He has also brilliantly fulfilled the role of a wicketkeeper in the absence of KL Rahul.

Shreyas Iyer:The 28-year-old batter departed for 14 in the previous match against Pakistan. Later, he did not get an opportunity to bat against Nepal. However, the experienced right-handed batter will definitely find himself a place in the match against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya:The Indian vice-captain left everyone utterly impressed with his heroics in the match against Pakistan. The all-rounder stitched a massive partnership with Ishan Kishan and played a knock of 87 runs. Later in the match against Nepal, he also scalped one wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja:The presence of the player in the playing XI provides more balance to the team. Apart from playing crucial knocks, Jadeja is too good a bowler to face on turning tracks. In the previous match against Nepal, Jadeja scalped three wickets while he scored 14 runs against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner failed to leave a mark in the match against Nepal as he leaked 34 runs in 10 overs and went wicketless. He will definitely aim for a better performance in the next match.

Jasprit Bumrah:The star pacer missed out on the match against Nepal as he flew to Mumbai, to attend the birth of his baby boy. However, he expected to return on the field in the match against Pakistan as his pace is really crucial for the team.

Mohammed Siraj:The 29-year-old pacer impressed everybody with his ultimate pace and took a three-wicket haul. He will aim to deliver a similar performance in the next match.

Mohammed Shami:The senior pacer was benched in the first game as the team went ahead with Shardul Thakur. However, he was included in the next match against Nepal after Bumrah left the camp. He took one wicket and is expected to deliver a better performance in the next match.