Just a day after hammering Pakistan a whopping 228 runs, India take on Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The Pakistan contest was to be finished on Sunday but rain forced the authorities to add a reserve day for the fixture. On Monday, it was the Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav show that helped India secure a thumping victory over their arch-rivals in Colombo. And, less than 24 hours from the conclusion of the Pakistan match, India will be up against the Lankans. Sri Lanka already have a win under their belt, having beaten Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match. Being the 'home' side, the Lankans would be eager to put on a show and get the better of Rohit Sharma's men, especially considering they won the Asia Cup last year by overcoming similar obstacles.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Tuesday, September 12.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile devices, the match will be available for streaming free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)