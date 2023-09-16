India take on Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final, a crucial momentum-builder heading into next month's ODI World Cup. Both teams have 13 Asian titles between them, with India winning on seven occasions. India kicked off their campaign with a washed-out match in Pallekele against Pakistan, before beating Nepal to qualify for the Super 4 stage. India then defeated both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, before being stunned by Bangladesh on Friday, in the absence of rested stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs defeated Pakistan in a do-or-die match on Thursday to set up a final date with India.

However, the focus will be on Colombo's weather on Sunday. Several matches have been interrupted due to rain already, with one washout as well.

Colombo Weather On Sunday:

At 2pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 61 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 57 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 65 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

Sri Lanka, who are in the final for the 11th time, will be without spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who has been ruled out of the match due to a third grade injury.

On two previous occasions, Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage, only to beat them in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.

They now have a chance to equal India's record of seven titles.