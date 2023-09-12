The Asia Cup 2023 has been severely affected by rain delays with a number of matches getting abandoned due to either heavy showers or far from ideal ground conditions. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan game in the group stages had to be abandoned due to rain and their Super 4 clash could be finished thanks to the reserve day. The game between India and Sri Lanka was also halted after the 47th over during the Indian innings due to rain with the score reading 197 for 9 wickets.

A look at the qualification scenarios for India if the game against Sri Lanka is washed out -

India will have 3 points from 2 matches and a win against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game will guarantee their spot in the final. They will end up with 5 points and an extremely positive net run rate.

In case of a defeat against Bangladesh, India will still remain favourites to reach the final barring some exceptional circumstances, A win for Sri Lanka in their last game against Pakistan will take them to 5 points but the Babar Azam-led side will be stuck at 2 points after losing to India comprehensively.

On the other hand, a win for Pakistan will mean that the Babar Azam-led side will reach the final and although both Sri Lanka and India will have 3 points, Rohit Sharma and Co are expected to advance due to their superior net rate. However, in this case, a very heavy loss against Bangladesh can derail India's plans.

If the match between India and Bangladesh is washed out, India will end up with 4 points and that will also guarantee their passage to the final as both Sri Lanka and Pakistan cannot reach that mark.

If India lose to Bangladesh and the Sri Lanka-Pakistan game is abandoned, India and Pakistan will have 3 points each but once again net run rate will be the deciding factor. India are expected to go through due to a much superior net run rate unless they face a huge defeat against Bangladesh.