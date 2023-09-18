Jasprit Bumrah provided the Indian cricket team with a perfect start to the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka as he dismissed Kusal Perera on the third ball of the match on Sunday. The ball pitched on the middle stump and sharply swung outside tempting Perera to push at it. The left-hander could not stop himself and ended up edging it back to the wicket-keeper. KL Rahul was alert behind the stumps and he pulled off a good catch by diving full length to his left. It was a a brilliant start to the game and Mohammed Siraj followed it up with six wickets, bundling out Sri Lanka for 50.

Later, the Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the target in just 6.1 overs and clinch the Asia Cup title with a 10-wicket victory.

Watch: Bumrah's magical delivery to dismiss Kusal Perera

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but Siraj soon made them regret this decision as they were reduced to 13/6 after he took four wickets in the 6th over.

Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13*) swung their bats for a while, offering tiny moments of respite. Siraj ended with 6/21 in his seven overs while Pandya took 3/3 in 2.2 overs. Bumrah also got 1/23 in five overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) chased down the target in 6.1 overs without any loss of wicket.

India captured its eighth Asia Cup title and Siraj took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Kuldeep Yadav (nine wickets) was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his bamboozling spin bowling in the tournament. Shubman Gill with 302 runs in six games and one century and two fifties, scored the most runs in the tournament.

(With ANI Inputs)