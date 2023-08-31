India vs Pakistan - the biggest of cricket matches is here. On Saturday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in Sri Lanka. The India vs Pakistan match is always a closely watched affair. This time the match holds extra significance as it gives the teams chances to test their combination against each other ahead of the World Cup 2023. The India vs Pakistan, in that way, is going to be a blockbuster.

Ahead of the match Pakistan captain Babar Azam talked about the time when Virat Kohli praised him.

"Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too. I thought I should take some lessons from him. I learnt a lot from him then. He explained a lot of things. It helped me a lot. These things help," Babar Azam said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Beyond rivalries and runs, lies a foundation of respect! @babarazam258's touching encounter with @imVkohli echoes the sentiment of mutual regard that cricket fosters. pic.twitter.com/YStrJsGDYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 31, 2023

The official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2023 also posted another video of Virat Kohli, from 2022, praising Babar Azam.

"I saw a lot of respect from him from Day 1. That hasn't changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent. I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven't seen his attitude change towards me. These kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people," Virat Kohli said in the video.