As India gear up to ace the Pakistan test in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on Sunday in Colombo, the team management has a big concern to handle. Historically, the venue hasn't been as productive for Rohit Sharma, as he would've liked. Virat Kohli, in comparison, has done wonders at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While getting the entire Indian team click as a unit will be key for the Indian team, the skipper's performance against the mighty Pakistan bowling attack could lay the foundation of which way the fixture will turn.

Virat Kohli's Record in Colombo:

Virat Kohli remains one of the finest run-getters in the history of the game and Colombo has been a happy hunting ground for him. Kohli has played eight ODIs so far at the venue and aggregated 519 runs at a Don Brandman-esque average of 103.80. He has scored a whopping three centuries so far in Colombo, with his highest score being 131. In fact, Virat's last three innings scores in Colombo read, 110*, 131, 128*. All of these runs had come against Sri Lanka. Having failed to deliver against Pakistan in the group stage clash, Kohli would be keen to turn things around in the Super 4 clash.

Rohit Sharma's Record in Colombo:

While Kohli has been in stunning form at the venue, Rohit Sharma's record has been awful. The India skipper has also played nine ODIs in Colombo but managed to aggregate just 196 runs at a below-par average of 24.50. In these 9 games, Rohit has only scored one century. While Rohit's record doesn't speak in favour of Rohit, he had a phenomenal outing against Nepal in the last match. The message from the team management would be more of the same for the India captain.

The Indian team's performances have been in focus for a long time, especially as critics look to judge what Rohit Sharma's men are capable of in the ODI World Cup 2023. While many consider Pakistan the favourites to go the distance in the Asia Cup, how India fare against them in the Super 4 clash might just help the pundits gauge the true ability of the subcontinent giants.