Kuldeep Yadav registered a five-wicket haul while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed unbeaten centuries as India outplayed Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday. The game that started on Sunday but was moved to the reserve day due to rain eventually saw India finishing on a high with the bat as well as the ball. Resuming at the score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs on Monday with Kohli and Rahul at the crease, India posted a daunting total of 356 for 2 in 50 overs against Pakistan.

Kohli scored 122 not out while Rahul hit unbeaten 111 to steer India to the big total. Only if India's dominance in the game lacked anything, Kuldeep returned with figures of 5 for 25.

After the big victory, India rose to the top spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 table. They have two points to their credit but a superb net run rate (NRR) of +4.560 has put them at helm.

On the other hand, Pakistan slipped to the number three spot with an NRR of -1.892.

Sri Lanka are at the second spot with an NRR of +0.420 while Bangladesh are at the bottom place in the four-team table with an NRR of -0.749.

Here is the updated table:

Talking about the game, Kohli's supreme fitness was evident in his 47th ODI century while comeback man Rahul produced an equally engaging ton on comeback as India thrashed a listless Pakistan by record 228-run margin in the rain-marred contest.

This is India's biggest win in terms of runs against the cross-border neighbours.

India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), which was his sixth ODI hundred, pummelled a hapless Pakistan, whose chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

