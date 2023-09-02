The most-awaited Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan is almost here and the fans are eagerly waiting to behold the cut-throat competition between the arch-rivals. The Babar Azam led-side will be coming to this match after thrashing Nepal by 238 runs. On the other hand, it will be the opening match for Team India in the continental event. The mouth-watering match will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday but many reports have suggested that rain might play a spoilsport.

As there is no certainty about the rainfall, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has shared an important regarding the weather in Kandy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Pakistan legend shared a video from his hotel room, describing the weather.

"Many people are asking me about the weather in Kandy. Where I'm staying, there's a drizzle with cloud cover. But you can see that the weather is clearing. The ground is one hour away from here. Maybe, the weather is different there," Akram said in the video.

"All the best to both teams. And remember, it's just a match. Someone will win and someone will lose. Enjoy good cricket," he added.

As per a report in Accuweather, there will be intermittent rain almost all throughout the day. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. But, it is going to be hard for the groundsman to prepare have the stadium ready for cricketing action by that time as rain is expected to take place at the venue since morning.

The chances of rain at Pallekele are 84% during the day. To be more specific, in the morning, there's a 60% chance of rain in the city. Even in the afternoon, there remains 60% chance of a downpour. In the evening, the chances increase to 65%.