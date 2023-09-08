Giving a big sigh of relief to cricket fans, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a reserve day for the Super Four stage match between India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on September 10 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. As per ACC, if adverse weather suspends play during the India and Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day. It also has to be noted that the India vs Pakistan contest is the only fixture to have a Reserve Day in the Super 4 stage. None of the other matches will have this option available for teams.

The change to the playing conditions for the Indo-Pak match on Sunday was announced by Pakistan Cricket Board, advising spectators to hold on to their tickets which will be valid in a case where the reserve day condition is triggered.

However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.

It means that if the rain plays spoilsport during marquee clash on September 10, the match can be resumed from the point it was halted on the very next day.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," the ACC said in a statement.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added.

The Asia Cup final, to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day considering the heavy rains in the Lankan capital.

In such an eventuality, the ACC said spectators can hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid on the reserve day.

With PTI inputs