The Asia Cup 2023 is just round the corner and cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the match between India and Pakistan on September 2. The two teams last played a bilateral series back in 2013 but due to the political tensions, their meetings are now restricted to continental and International Cricket Council (ICC) competitions. While the competition between the teams will reach fever pitch in the next few days, the internet witnessed a heartwarming example of the two countries' friendship.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was in the United States for an extensive franchise cricket season which saw him take part in GT20 Canada and US Masters T10. Afridi took to social media to post a video of his interaction with Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani at the airport. Afridi and the two stars could be seen having an animated conversation in the video.

“Have been on the road between Canada for GT20 Canada and the USA for US Masters T10 and multiple charity events for the Shahid Afridi Foundation past 40 days. I miss Pakistan. One thing is for sure, Nothing unites people more than sports, especially cricket. Love this game,” the caption read.

Three possible high-octane India versus Pakistan games for the starved fans on both sides of the border along with a final chance for five nations to put their respective houses in order before the World Cup adds context to the Asia Cup, starting in Multan on Wednesday.

It is a tournament that has often struggled to find relevance in the midst of mushrooming bilateral contests over the last decade along with the waning popularity of T20 cricket but the 2023 edition, beginning on Wednesday, has occupied a large slice of the mind space of team think tanks.

(With PTI inputs)