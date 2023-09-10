Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:Team India will be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday in Colombo. The Indian team management's predicament to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle, and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Sunday, September 10.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo .

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile devices, the match will be available for streaming free of cost.

