Former Pakistan cricket team batter Basit Ali has warned the Babar Azam-led side ahead of their Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals India. Pakistan and India face-off in Kandy on Saturday, September 2, and the two nations could feasibly come up against each other again later in the tournament. Basit feels that the India versus Pakistan clash will happen three times during the tournament, including the final on September 17. While Basit suggests that Pakistan has the best bowling attack in the world, as a former batter, he is wary of the threat possessed by former India captain Virat Kohli. The Asia Cup is being looked a perfect preparation for the cricket world Cup, and hence Virat Kohli's performance will be closely followed.

"I feel India and Pakistan will play each other 3 times. I think India and Pakistan will play the final. The first match is Kandy and I think it will be a bowling vs batting encounter. Pakistan has the best bowling attack in the world. But, India have a dangerous batter in Virat Kohli. He always performs well against Pakistan. Being a batter, if I am afraid of someone, it is Virat Kohli," Basit said on Nadir Ali's podcast.

The 34-year-old enjoys a stunning record against Pakistan in ODIs. In 13 matches, he has amassed 536 runs at an average of 48.72. The Asia Cup will help the Indian cricket great prepare for Cricket World Cup.

In fact, Virat Kohli scored his highest-ever ODI score to date against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Mirpur, in 2012. Chasing a mammoth 330 to win the important clash against its arch-rival and Kohli stepped in to demolish Pakistan.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 183 of just 148 balls but India won the match with six wickets to spare.