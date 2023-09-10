Another India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness a stop-start campaign, with the rain threat looming large in the Super 4 clash. When the two teams squared off for the first time in the tournament, the match had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings. However, even if no play is possible on Sunday, the match would not be abandoned, as the Asian Cricket Council has put in place a Reserve Day for the fixture.

As far as the weather updates go for the day, rain is predicted since morning. As the day progresses, however, the chances of rain increase. From 10 AM to 2 PM, the chances of rain remain under 50% in Colombo, as per Accuweather.

From 3 PM to 7 PM, the chances of rain vary between 49% and 66%. After the 7 PM mark, the chances of rain increase slightly to 69% but do not go beyond that mark, as per the weather website.

If the rain gods show mercy, play is likely to be possible in the match. But, the likelihood of a full 100-over contest at the moment, looks grim.

What happens if rain washes out the match on Sunday?

The Asian Cricket Council on Friday announced that the much-anticipated Indo-Pak clash could resume on Monday if the rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.

In an advisory, the ACC had on Friday stated that a reserve day was incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added

"In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day," the advisory stated.

However, the other matches will not have a reserve day though rain is predicted in the Sri Lankan capital through the Super 4s.

The 'Rain God' had its say when the two teams initially clashed in the Asia Cup, resulting in a washout in their opening fixture at Pallekele on September 2.

Rain once again made an appearance during India's first international match against Nepal at the same venue.

However, this time, the rain was less persistent, permitting a 23-over chase, which India successfully navigated to secure a Super Four berth.

