Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag has taken a dig at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the scheduling of the ongoing Asia Cup. Sehwag's comments came after the blockbuster game between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Notably, the ongoing Asia Cup is being held under the hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The India vs Pakistan ended in a no-contest after rain washed out the entire second innings.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag posted: "Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar. Asia cup bhi rakh diya. (During the rainy season, you have fritters, and now they are having Asia Cup as well)."

Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar.

Asia cup bhi rakh diya. #BHAvsPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2023

Earlier, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had also criticised the ACC over the scheduling of the Asia Cup.

Sethi said that his suggestion to play in the UAE was turned down and "poor excuses" were made to accommodate Sri Lanka.

"How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka," Sethi posted on X.

"Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!," he added.

Advertisement

While Pakistan have already qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4, India need to avoid a defeat against Nepal in their final group match.