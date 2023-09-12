The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan saw several records being broken as Rohit Sharma's men secured a 228-run victory in Colombo. With the match being stretched to the reserve day, the players were pushed to their limits, resulting in an entertaining contest. As the match concluded, however, not just cricketing but viewership records were also broken. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed the news of a big 'record' being broken himself.

According to Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, as many as 2.8 crore people tuned in to watch the match through digital mediums.

"Today's #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users," Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As for the match, Pakistan elected to bowl after Azam won the toss but the team soon lost their grip after a 121-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 122 and 111 respectively to extend India's domination in an unbeaten stand of 233.

"Me and KL are both conventional cricketers, we don't try fancy stuff but we can get a lot of purchase through good cricket shots. Great partnership and good signs for Indian cricket. Very happy for him to come back to ODI cricket in that manner," Player of the Match, Virat Kohli said after the game.

Advertisement

Pakistan's bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, had rattled India's top order last week in an Asia Cup group game, bowling them out for 266 before the match was abandoned because of rain.

But Rohit, Gill, Rahul and Kohli came roaring back in the Super Four contest to take the attack to the bowlers.

With AFP inputs