Team India had a forgetful start to their innings during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost four wickets with just 66 runs on the board in 15 overs. India's top-order miserably failed to put up a good show against the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who scalped two wickets each. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the first victim of Shaheen's fiery pace as he was dismissed in the fifth over.

A video has now gone viral on social media, showing an agitated Rohit in the dugout. In the video, Rohit can be seen prompting a cameraman to stop filming him during the rain break.

Rohit Sharma is asking camera man to stop filming him.



On the final ball of the fifth over, Shaheen came up with an in-swinging delivery that was able to pierce through Rohit's defense. The Pakistan fast bowler bowled two out-swingers before bringing the ball inside leaving the Indian cricket team skipper completely beaten.

It was a big wicket for Pakistan as Rohit was dismissed for 11 off 22 deliveries just a few balls after the high-profile match resumed after a slight rain delay. Later, Shaheen provided Pakistan with another breakthrough as he bowled Virat Kohli for 4.

Haris Rauf also joined the party and dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill for 14 and 10 runs respectively. India ultimately reached 266. However, the match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in the second innings.