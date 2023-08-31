The cricket world is waiting with baited breath for the mega India vs Pakistan coach at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka on Saturday. The match will be a closely watched affair as will be the individual performance Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of the Cricket World Cup. The performance in the Asia Cup 2023 will be a great indicator of where the form of the players lie ahead of the Cricket World Cup. Brad Hogg, former Cricket World Cup-winning Australian leg spinner, believes the contest between Shaheen Shah Afridi and the Indian cricket team top order will decide the fate of the marquee India vs Pakistan clash.

India will play their opening match against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Hogg said that he would be watching the star-studded clash and the contest could be decided between India's experienced batters and Pakistan's fast-bowling prowess.

"I definitely will be watching it. It is one of the biggest contests that we can have. Look, politics gets in the way of sports everywhere. It's here in Australia, England everywhere. We are just missing the rivalry between the two countries on the cricket field. It will be better for Pakistan as well because they will get the exposure. We want those contests to happen. India has a more dominant batting. Pakistan with their pace attack has a slight advantage, especially with left arm Shaheen Afridi. He is a quality bowler. When you have a left-arm fast bowler who swings the ball with pace and gets them to come in for the right-handers it does make it difficult," said Hogg on Backstage with Boria.

On being asked to comment on the battle between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma, Hogg said, "I think Shaheen will have a chance with the deliveries that come in against right-handers. If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli early in the contest against the new ball in front of Shaheen Afridi. The contest between Shaheen against the Indian top three will be decisive. So, for me, that's going to be where the game will be won and lost between India and Pakistan."