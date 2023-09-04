Virat Kohli missed an absolute sitter as the Indian cricket team's fielding left fans disappointed during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday. In the second over of the match, Aasif Sheikh played a loose shot off Mohammed Siraj and the ball went straight towards Kohli at cover point. It was an easy catch but Kohli made a complete mess of it as the ball bounced out of his hands. On the last ball of the first over, Shreyas Iyer also missed a somewhat easy catch at the slips. Nepal were off to a good start as India struggled to hold on to the catches and a couple of overs later, another opportunity was put down when Ishan Kishan misjudged a catching attempt behind the stumps.

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

"We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It's another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we've got Shami in place for him," Rohit said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.