Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:Team India will be squaring off against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday in Pallekele. Coming off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified to the Super Four with 3 points, and India have one point from the washed-out game against their arch-rivals on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be missing out on the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has flown back to Mumbai as his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

When will the India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, September 4.

Where will the India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match for free?

The India vs Nepal, Asia Cup match will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

