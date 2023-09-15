India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and in line of off. Towhid Hridoy opes up the face of his blade and guides the ball to deep point for another single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short and over off. Shakib Al Hasan pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Full and slower outside off. Shakib Al Hasan slices it to the fielder at point.
29.2 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker on off. Shakib Al Hasan digs it out safely as the ball rolls away to short fine leg.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the toes. Towhid Hridoy flicks it away to deep square leg for one to begin the over.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja bowls this short and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan edges it as the ball rolls away behind the keeper to the fine leg fence for a boundary to end the over.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on leg. Shakib Al Hasan uses his feet to come down but misses the shot as the ball hits his pads. The appeal is turned down by the umpire.
28.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on leg. Towhid Hridoy edges it as the ball rolls away to fine leg for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish again on middle. Towhid Hridoy slices it to the fielder at point.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Towhid Hridoy defends it solidly.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shakib Al Hasan flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for one to start the over.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Towhid Hridoy leaves the ball for the keeper to collect.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Towhid Hridoy slaps it to the fielder at point.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On length and served on off. Towhid Hridoy punches it to the fielder at mid off.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Towhid Hridoy shoulder arms as the ball goes to the keeper.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On length and on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan pats it away wide of fine leg for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Banged in short over off. Towhid Hridoy pulls it towards square leg for one.
Prasidh Krishna (4-0-16-0) has been brought back into the attack.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the off pole. Towhid Hridoy drives it to mid off for a single to end the over.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off. Towhid Hridoy lets the ball go to the keeper.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again on off. Towhid Hridoy blocks it wide of point.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the off pole. Towhid Hridoy blocks it on the off side.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish again on off. Towhid Hridoy edges it again to the fielder at point.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and turning way. Towhid Hridoy slices it to the fielder at point.
25.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX AGAIN! Axar Patel with another overpitched ball on off. Shakib Al Hasan slogs it over the fence at deep mid-wicket yet again. This one crosses the fence flatter for a maximum to end the over.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Axar Patel bowls it full and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan misses on the sweep due to the spin.
25.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to bring up his FIFTY! Axar Patel tosses this one up outside off. Shakib Al Hasan uses his feet to muscle this over the fence at deep mid-wicket for a cracking maximum.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off. Shakib Al Hasan pats it on the leg side.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on off. Shakib Al Hasan sweeps it to deep square leg. Ishan Kishan in the deep makes a good diving stop and saves a couple of runs for his team.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg. Shakib Al Hasan paddles it to fine leg for a couple of runs.
Match Reports
